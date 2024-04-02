Age Concern Boosts Visibility with Monthly Membership Mondays in Bermuda

Age Concern, a seniors advocacy group, initiated a new outreach program dubbed Membership Monday to enhance its public visibility and community engagement. This innovative approach kicked off at the Clocktower Mall in Dockyard, marking the beginning of a series of monthly events aimed at increasing awareness and support for senior citizens in Bermuda. Mercedes Pringle-DeSilva, the executive director of Age Concern, underscored the event's success and the opportunity it presented for meaningful community interaction and feedback.

Advertisment

Launching a New Chapter

The first Membership Monday event symbolizes Age Concern's commitment to becoming more entrenched within the community it serves. By setting up stands in various parishes across Bermuda, starting with the vibrant Clocktower Mall, the group aims to directly engage with the public, disseminate information about their services, and listen to the concerns and suggestions of community members. Pringle-DeSilva highlighted the importance of these interactions for shaping the organization's future initiatives and strengthening its connection with Bermuda's senior population.

Community Feedback and Engagement

Advertisment

Feedback from the community during these events is pivotal for Age Concern. It not only aids in tailoring their services to meet the actual needs of seniors but also fosters a sense of belonging and support among the elderly. The outreach strategy, as detailed by Pringle-DeSilva, is designed to be accessible and inviting, encouraging passers-by to stop, learn more, and share their experiences and needs. The positive reception to the first event reflects the community's appreciation for Age Concern's efforts and the potential impact of continued engagement.

Future Plans and Expectations

Looking ahead, Age Concern has outlined a schedule that promises to bring Membership Monday to every parish in Bermuda, ensuring that no one is left out. Special emphasis is placed on accessibility, with future events planned for public spaces and significant community hubs like the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital. The next meeting is eagerly anticipated at Heron Bay MarketPlace, signaling Age Concern's dedication to broadening its reach and deepening its community ties. As these events evolve, they are set to become a cornerstone of Age Concern's strategy to advocate for and support Bermuda's senior citizens effectively.

In embarking on this journey of enhanced public engagement, Age Concern is not only raising awareness about the challenges facing seniors but is also actively working towards creating a more inclusive and supportive community. The success of Membership Monday could serve as a model for other organizations seeking to foster stronger connections and make a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve.