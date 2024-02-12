Affordable Dreams: Uncovering Stoke-on-Trent's Housing Hidden Gem

Nestled in the heart of Burslem, a quaint two-bedroom house on Glendale Street is making waves in the local property market. Priced at a modest £72,500, this abode presents an opportunity that is hard to resist for first-time buyers and investors alike.

The Unassuming Gem

Stepping inside, the house reveals its true charm. Boasting two reception rooms, a galley kitchen with the classic Minton tile flooring, and a downstairs shower room, the property is a testament to functional design. The master bedroom, complete with an en-suite shower, adds a touch of luxury to the otherwise humble dwelling.

Location, Location, Location

Situated in a desirable area, the house is a stone's throw away from an array of shops, restaurants, and takeaways. The convenience of having essential amenities within reach, coupled with the property's double glazed windows and central heating, makes it an attractive proposition for potential buyers.

A Steal Deal

Priced competitively, this property offers excellent value for money. The enclosed yard at the back and on-street parking at the front are added bonuses that make this house a perfect fit for those seeking a balance between affordability and comfort.

As of February 12, 2024, this hidden gem in Stoke-on-Trent's property market awaits its new owners. With its unbeatable price tag and prime location, it won't be long before this house is snapped up, turning the dream of affordable homeownership into a reality for one lucky buyer.