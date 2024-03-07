Adyasha Satpathy Among Outlook's 'Women Architects of New India' with Nirmala Sitharaman, Others

In a significant recognition of Indian women's contributions to various fields, Adyasha Satpathy, Chief Executive of OrissaPOST and Dharitri, has been celebrated by Outlook magazine as one of the 'Women Architects of New India'. This honor places her alongside notable figures such as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and others, marking a momentous occasion on International Women's Day.

Trailblazers and Trendsetters

Outlook's cover story, titled 'Women Architects of New India', showcases 36 remarkable women achievers who have paved the way for future generations. These women, from various sectors including politics, fashion, cinema, and business, have set benchmarks of excellence. Adyasha Satpathy, known for her multifaceted roles as a businesswoman, environmental advocate, and media leader, has notably contributed to raising awareness on environmental preservation through initiatives like the 'Dharitri Climate Fund'.

A Champion of Change

Satpathy's efforts in the media industry and her advocacy for climate change have earned her the title of 'Champion of Change'. Her leadership has not only strengthened the media landscape but also encouraged young climate warriors by supporting their projects aimed at addressing global warming and environmental issues. This recognition by Outlook underscores her significant impact in fostering a more vibrant and conscientious society.

Celebrating Every Indian Woman

Outlook's feature story extends beyond the individual accomplishments of these women, serving as a tribute to every Indian woman's resilience, grace, and determination. By highlighting these stories of innovation, leadership, and dedication, the magazine aims to inspire and empower a new generation of women to dream big and break barriers. Adyasha Satpathy's story is a testament to the power of commitment and the role of women in shaping a new India.

As society moves forward, the stories of these 'Women Architects of New India' illuminate the path for others, encouraging a collective effort towards equality, sustainability, and progress. Their achievements not only celebrate the spirit of womanhood but also underscore the indispensable role of women in crafting the future of the nation.