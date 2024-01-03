en English
Lifestyle

Actor David Spade Acquires Luxurious Newport Beach Home for $9.5 Million

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
Actor David Spade Acquires Luxurious Newport Beach Home for $9.5 Million

Comedian and actor David Spade has added a new jewel to his real estate crown with the recent acquisition of a luxurious beach house in the Cameo Highlands community of Newport Beach’s Corona Del Mar neighborhood. The property, which cost a cool $9.5 million, sits about an hour’s drive south of Los Angeles and, although it does not offer direct beach access, it is conveniently located near Crystal Cove State Beach and a myriad of dining and shopping destinations in Laguna Beach and Newport.

A Contemporary Architectural Masterpiece

The newly built, single-story residence is a testament to contemporary architecture, boasting an open floor plan that seamlessly blends convenience and sophistication. The house encompasses four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, providing ample space for comfort and privacy. Alongside these, the dwelling includes a media room, a spacious office, and a central great room that houses a European-style kitchen fitted with high-end SubZero and Miele appliances.

Exquisite Amenities and Features

Spread over 3,800 square feet, the property offers a host of noteworthy amenities. These include an infinity-edged pool and spa, a solar panel system that showcases a commitment to green living, and a loggia-covered patio, perfect for outdoor entertainment and relaxation. The house’s design, the brainchild of local architect Mark Teale, was brought to life by Nicholson Companies, adding a touch of local flavor to its construction.

Expanding Real Estate Portfolio

Spade’s recent acquisition is the latest addition to his impressive real estate portfolio. Apart from his new beach home, the portfolio includes a mansion in the Hollywood Hills, purchased for nearly $14 million two years ago, and a $2.3 million bungalow situated near West Hollywood. The property was listed by Brenda McCroskey of Compass, while Stuart Vetterick of Hilton & Hyland represented Spade in the transaction.

Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

