ACT-SO: Empowering Young Black Minds to Dream Big and Reach for the Stars

In the heart of Urbana, a vibrant celebration of Black History Month unfolds, painting a canvas of inspiration and empowerment for young Black children. The NAACP Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) program, a beacon of hope and achievement, held a special meeting to not only commemorate Black history but also to ignite a flame of ambition and recognition in the hearts of these young minds. On this day, the community comes together to spotlight the rich tapestry of Black achievements and the boundless possibilities that await these children.

A Stage for Future Leaders

The ACT-SO program, under the guidance of chairperson Barbara Gillespie, stands as more than just a competition; it is a journey of discovery, learning, and pride. Gillespie, with a voice brimming with passion and dedication, emphasizes the critical need to weave Black history into the educational curriculum, lamenting the gaps in public school education regarding the contributions and achievements of Black individuals. "It's about recognizing where we come from and the greatness within us," Gillespie shares, her words echoing the program's mission to enrich young minds with the knowledge of their heritage and the potential for greatness.

Empowering Voices, Shaping Futures

At the heart of the celebration, stories of ambition and success emerge, as seen through the eyes of Ruby Mendenhall, an African American studies professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a former ACT-SO student. Mendenhall's journey from an ACT-SO participant to an academic luminary underscores the transformative power of early exposure to one's history and culture. "Understanding our history is the foundation upon which we build our future," Mendenhall states, highlighting the program's role in fostering a sense of identity and purpose among young Black children. The event not only serves as a platform for celebration but also as an incubator for the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators.

A Call to Action

The NAACP ACT-SO program in Urbana is more than just an annual event; it is a clarion call to families to get involved and support their children's growth and development. With opportunities to compete on a national stage in Las Vegas, the program offers a unique chance for children to showcase their talents, learn from their peers, and embrace their heritage. Dr. Gillespie's invitation to families is clear: "Join us, and let's celebrate the brilliance of our children together." With no fees to participate, the program stands as an accessible pillar of support and encouragement, aiming to break down barriers and elevate young Black voices to new heights.

As the sun sets on this special day in Urbana, the echoes of celebration and unity linger, marking another chapter in the ongoing story of Black excellence and empowerment. The NAACP ACT-SO program's commitment to nurturing young talents and instilling a profound sense of pride in Black history is a testament to the enduring spirit of community and hope. Through education, competition, and celebration, the program continues to pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future, where every child can dream big and reach for the stars.