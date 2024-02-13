Achieving Long-Lasting Foundation Coverage: Tips from Beauty Experts

February 13, 2024 - Beauty experts Trish McEvoy, makeup artist to Sarah Jessica Parker, and Caroline Barnes have shared their top tips for achieving long-lasting foundation coverage. Achieving flawless foundation that lasts all day is an art form, and these experts have revealed their secrets.

Preparing Your Canvas

McEvoy emphasizes the importance of skin preparation before applying foundation. She suggests using a thin layer of moisturizer and waiting for five minutes before starting the makeup process. This allows the moisturizer to fully absorb into the skin, creating a smooth and hydrated base for the foundation. Barnes agrees, adding that priming the skin with a silicone-based primer helps foundation last longer.

Choosing the Right Tools

According to McEvoy and Barnes, the type of brush used for foundation application can significantly affect the texture and coverage. For sheer coverage, clean fingers are recommended. However, for medium and full coverage, high-density brushes are the best choice. McEvoy suggests using a medium-density brush for everyday wear and a high-density brush for special occasions.

Setting the Foundation

To ensure a long-lasting finish, McEvoy advises setting the foundation with a translucent setting powder. This helps to lock in the foundation and prevent it from sliding off throughout the day. Barnes recommends using a fluffy brush to lightly dust the setting powder over the face, paying special attention to the T-zone.

Three Top Foundations for Long-Lasting Coverage

For those looking for the perfect long-lasting foundation, McEvoy and Barnes have recommended three top foundations that are packed with skincare ingredients for nourished and hydrated skin:

BFF All Day: This medium, buildable foundation offers all-day staying power and coverage without caking. It smooths skin texture and reduces the appearance of fine lines.

This medium, buildable foundation offers all-day staying power and coverage without caking. It smooths skin texture and reduces the appearance of fine lines. Max Factor Facefinity All Day Flawless Foundation: This 3-in-1 liquid foundation combines a primer, concealer, and foundation for a flawless, airbrushed finish. It offers up to 30 hours of wear and is climate-proof, waterproof, heat-proof, and humidity-proof, with SPF20 protection.

This 3-in-1 liquid foundation combines a primer, concealer, and foundation for a flawless, airbrushed finish. It offers up to 30 hours of wear and is climate-proof, waterproof, heat-proof, and humidity-proof, with SPF20 protection. L'Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation: This long-wearing foundation provides a matte finish that lasts up to 24 hours. It is lightweight and non-greasy, with a medium to full coverage that doesn't cake or settle into fine lines.

By following these expert tips and using the right foundation for your skin type, you can achieve long-lasting coverage that looks flawless all day long.