Abu Dhabi's Family Development Foundation Unveils 'Better Family Life Forum 2024'

The Family Development Foundation (FDF) in Abu Dhabi has launched an ambitious initiative, the Better Family Life Forum 2024, across its centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Region. Unveiling on the 19th of February, 2024, this initiative is designed to foster stronger familial bonds and enhance the quality of life for families across the region.

Strengthening Bonds and Enhancing Skills

At the heart of the Better Family Life Forum is the aim to not only strengthen ties within families but also to promote communication between family members. The series of workshops, activities, medical examinations, and dialogue sessions are designed to engage and empower participants, enhancing their skills and abilities. The forum's mission extends to fostering social connections and instilling positive values among families.

A Range of Interactive Sessions

The forum is hosted at various centers and public venues, offering a range of interactive sessions tailored for all family members. The activities include sports, art workshops, and discussions, all aimed at improving communication, social intelligence, and the overall quality of life. These sessions are delivered with an emphasis on developing skills, fostering innovation, emotional intelligence, and social connections among family members.

Recognizing the Role of Abu Dhabi Police

The Forum's launch also saw the FDF honor the Abu Dhabi Police General Command for their efforts in maintaining safety and security, a critical contribution to family stability in the region. The Director General of FDF presented a shield of honor to the Director of the Community Police Department, underlining the importance of partnerships between Abu Dhabi Police, FDF, and other agencies in raising awareness and education.