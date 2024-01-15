Abiru-Rahman Malami Ties the Knot with Khadija Barau in a Grand Ceremony

In a week-long ceremony that culminated in a splendid Fatiha on January 12, 2024, Abiru-Rahman Malami, the son of the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, took vows with his second wife, Khadija Barau. The grand event took place at the National Mosque in Abuja, presenting an enchanting blend of elegance and jubilation.

Unveiling the Nuptial Extravaganza

As the son of the former Attorney General, Abiru-Rahman’s wedding was nothing short of opulent, with both families immersing themselves in the merriments. The traditional Kamu ceremony, an integral part of Hausa weddings, stood out as a vibrant spectacle. The bride and groom, adorned in traditional attire, radiated happiness and contentment, marking a memorable highlight of the week-long celebration.

The Fatiha: Blessing the Union

The Fatiha, led by an Imam, blessed the union of Abiru-Rahman and Khadija. The solemnity of the occasion was a striking contrast to the preceding festivities, adding a sacred touch to the joyous occasion. This marriage marks Abiru-Rahman’s second, after his previous wedding to Aisha Humairah Ibrahim Umar in May 2021.

Celebrations: A Symphony of Joy and Elegance

The post-wedding celebrations were a symphony of joy, elegance, and sophistication. The couple and their families indulged in a lively dance floor, with groomsmen and bridesmaids adding to the mirth. A sophisticated cocktail party added a modern twist to the traditional festivities, with the newlyweds stealing the show in their matching dark blue outfits. The celebration was a heartwarming spectacle of romance and joy, a testament to the happiness of the newlyweds and their families.