Abbi Jinks: Championing Sobriety and Poetry in Northamptonshire

In the quiet and serene town of Northamptonshire, a revolution is brewing. The architect of this cultural upheaval is Abbi Jinks, a former party enthusiast turned sober lifestyle advocate. Four years into her alcohol-free journey, Abbi has become a beacon for the 'sober curious' movement, inspiring and championing the idea that sobriety is not just necessary, but also trendy in 2024.

A New Wave of Poetry in Northamptonshire

Abbi, who is now an integral part of the local poetry scene, is headlining a new poetry night at the Om Studio. Known predominantly as a space for yoga and meditation, the studio is evolving to host cultural events, starting with this poetry night. The initiative, conceived by Rachael White, also known as The Bendy Witch, aims to inject fresh energy into Northampton's poetry community.

Abbi: The Voice of Love and Empowerment

The theme of the upcoming event is LOVE. Abbi will share her poetry on Self-Love, Resistance, Choice, and Power, each piece a testament to her journey and the transformation she has undergone. Her sober life has not only allowed her to find her voice but also to channel it into creating conscious dance events that further the message of sober living.

The Resounding Impact of Abbi's Poetry

Abbi's poetry night also features a performance from Northampton's local singer-songwriter, Lootie Johansen-Bibby. However, it's Abbi's honest and relatable poetry that has struck a chord with the attendees and fans. Her words provide hope, validation, and a sense of being seen and understood. In a world grappling with myriad issues, Abbi's poetry serves as a soothing balm, resonating deeply with her audience.