Aastha Gandhi and Rahul Sheth's Dream Wedding Unfolds at Daytona's Hard Rock Hotel

A dentist, Aastha Gandhi, and entrepreneur, Rahul Sheth, celebrated their union on November 4, 2023, at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida, marking the culmination of a romantic journey that began in Spring Break 2015. The event, attended by 350 guests, not only celebrated their love but also the meticulous planning that went into making their dream wedding a reality.

Advertisment

From Spring Break Encounter to Beachfront I Do's

The couple's love story began unexpectedly during Spring Break 2015, leading to a romantic proposal by Rahul along the Chicago Riverwalk in February 2022. Rahul's proposal, a heartfelt video showcasing seven years of memories, set the stage for their engagement. Following the proposal, the couple, along with their families, celebrated at Beatnik on the River, later visiting Tulum for a memorable trip. Their choice of the Hard Rock Hotel as their wedding venue was influenced by its proximity to Aastha's family in Ormond Beach and its picturesque beachfront setting, which held sentimental value for the couple.

A Celebration of Cultures and Traditions

Advertisment

Under the guidance of Rikti from Elite Dream Creations, Aastha and Rahul's wedding was a vibrant mix of pre-wedding events like Mehndi, a Welcome Party with an Italian theme, Haldi with yellow and white decor, and a Sangeet that blended Tulum-inspired elements with Indian traditions. The originally planned outdoor ceremony was moved indoors to the ballroom due to windy weather. Nevertheless, the bohemian-inspired decor, featuring pampas, dried palms, and a whimsically adorned mandap with small bells, created a magical atmosphere. The reception, with its classic black and white decor, white flowers, and ambient lighting effects, exuded elegance and was highlighted by a grand entrance to Swag Surfin' by the newlyweds.

Memorable Moments and Wise Words

Music played a significant role in the reception, with Rahul serenading Aastha with her favorite song, adding to the evening's enchantment. The couple's puppy, Blaze, became an unexpected show-stealer, participating in every event and adding a unique touch to the celebrations. Reflecting on their wedding journey, Aastha and Rahul emphasized the importance of hiring a wedding planner for a seamless execution and stress-free planning experience. Despite minor setbacks, such as inclement weather during the Sangeet, the couple embraced every moment, creating cherished memories amidst the chaos.

The story of Aastha Gandhi and Rahul Sheth's wedding serves as a testament to the power of love, meticulous planning, and the joy of embracing the unexpected. Their advice to future couples underscores the significance of focusing on the journey rather than just the destination, ensuring that the wedding not only celebrates a union but also the creation of lasting memories.