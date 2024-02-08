A Valentine's Weekend of Cultural Delights in the Twin Cities

This Valentine's Day weekend, the Twin Cities are brimming with a vibrant medley of cultural activities and performances that promise to captivate and inspire. From the intimate storytelling of Greta Oglesby's "Handprints" to the hauntingly beautiful new score for "The Phantom of the Opera" by local composer Philip Shorey, there's something for everyone in this cultural melting pot.

A Valentine's Weekend Like No Other

At The History Theatre, Greta Oglesby takes center stage in "Handprints," an autobiographical show that masterfully interweaves storytelling, music, and puppetry to create a rich tapestry of her life and career. Accompanying her on this deeply personal journey is music director Sanford Moore at the keyboard. The show promises to be an intimate and unforgettable experience that will resonate with audiences long after the final curtain call.

Meanwhile, at the Granada Theater, local composer Philip Shorey will premiere his new score for the 1925 silent film classic "The Phantom of the Opera." Performed live by Curse of the Vampire Orchestra, this unique event is sure to transport audiences back in time, as they experience the haunting beauty of this timeless tale in a whole new way.

Art, Dance, and Music Take Center Stage

In the world of visual arts, Bockley Gallery is hosting Andrea Carlson's fifth solo exhibition, featuring new works that delve into themes of power, Indigenous sovereignty, and mainstream culture. This thought-provoking collection promises to challenge and inspire, offering a fresh perspective on the complex interplay between art and society.

The Cowles Center will be home to Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre's adaptation of "The Conference of the Birds," an ancient Sufi poem that explores the timeless themes of love, longing, and self-discovery. This mesmerizing performance combines the raw energy of flamenco dance with the poetry and wisdom of the Sufi tradition, creating an unforgettable experience that transcends cultural boundaries.

A Celebration of Music and Diversity

For music lovers, the Cedar Cultural Center presents the Cedar Commissions, a showcase of new music by commissioned artists across two evenings. This annual event celebrates the rich diversity of the local music scene, featuring a wide range of genres and styles that reflect the unique character of the Twin Cities.

Finally, The Kills will be performing their latest album, "Gold Games," at First Ave. Known for their unique blend of retro sound and modern rock, this dynamic duo is sure to deliver an electrifying performance that will leave audiences breathless.

As the Twin Cities come alive with the sights and sounds of Valentine's Day, it's clear that this weekend will be a celebration of love, art, and culture unlike any other. From the intimate storytelling of "Handprints" to the haunting beauty of "The Phantom of the Opera," there's something for everyone in this vibrant and diverse community.

So whether you're looking for a romantic evening out or simply a chance to immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of the Twin Cities, this Valentine's Day weekend promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.