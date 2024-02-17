A Valentine's Legacy: 45 Couples Tie the Knot in a Mass Wedding in Cavite City

In the heart of Cavite City, a unique post-Valentine's Day celebration brought together 45 couples in a display of love, commitment, and community spirit. The historic San Roque Church played host to a mass wedding ceremony on February 17, an event that was both a testament to enduring love and a pivotal moment facilitated by the local government's initiative. Among the couples, Ernesto Carlos, 71, and Myrna Pacibo, 58, stood out, not just for their age but for the 23 years they had waited to formalize their union in church rites.

A Collective Celebration of Love

The mass wedding was more than an event; it was a culmination of efforts by the local government to provide essential social services to its residents. Free of charge, the couples received marriage license processing, the wedding rites fee for the church, and a reception to celebrate their newly formalized unions. This initiative, led by Mayor Denver Chua, Vice Mayor Raleigh Rusit, and the city councilors, who also served as godparents for the event, underscored a commitment to supporting families and individuals in meaningful ways. The ceremony, officiated by Rev. Fr. Micheal Cron and Rev. Fr. Hector Arellano of the Nuestra Señora de Porta Vaga, symbolized not only the couples' personal commitments but also the community's support for their love and future together.

More Than a Wedding

The mass wedding is part of a broader range of social services offered by the Cavite City government, aimed at alleviating the bureaucratic and financial burdens on its citizens. These services include free baptismal for children and late birth certificate processing, initiatives that reflect a holistic approach to community welfare. By removing barriers to essential government services, the local administration is fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for all its residents. The mass wedding, in particular, offered couples the opportunity to legalize their unions, many of whom had been together for years, in a dignified and memorable way, without the strain of financial cost.

A Testament to Enduring Love

The story of Ernesto Carlos and Myrna Pacibo, the oldest couple to tie the knot, encapsulates the essence of the event. Their 23-year journey to the altar, culminating in a church ceremony, highlights the profound significance of the mass wedding. It is a reminder that love knows no age and that it's never too late to celebrate it in the presence of family, friends, and community. Their story, like those of the other 44 couples, is a beacon of hope and an affirmation of the power of love to transcend time and circumstance.

In conclusion, the mass wedding in Cavite City was not just an event but a powerful symbol of love, community, and government support converging to create lasting memories for 45 couples. It showcased the local government's commitment to providing meaningful services to its residents, reinforcing the social fabric of the community. As the newlyweds embark on their marital journey, they do so with the full support of their community, a testament to the enduring spirit of love and partnership that the mass wedding sought to celebrate.