A Valentine's Invitation: Share Love with Four-Legged Friends at Franklin County Animal Control

Love knows no bounds, and in the heartland of Illinois, it's transcending species this Valentine's Day. The Franklin County Animal Control, in partnership with several agencies, is opening its doors on February 10, 2024, inviting the community to share love with their four-legged friends.

Advertisment

A Valentine's Invitation from Franklin County Animal Control

Nestled in Benton, the Franklin County Animal Control facility at 13163 Oddfellow Lane is transforming into a hub of love and care on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Valentine's Open House event will welcome visitors looking to extend their families or lend a helping hand.

Who: The event is a collaborative effort, with major support coming from Friends of Franklin County Animal Control and sponsorship by Homefinders Reality. Food truck vendors are also joining in, ensuring no one leaves the event hungry.

Advertisment

What: The main attraction is the opportunity to adopt a pet. But it's not just about finding homes; the event will also offer discounted pet caretaking services. Microchipping and spaying/neutering are among the affordable options available for those adopting or already caring for a pet.

When: The event is scheduled for February 10, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The Franklin County Animal Control facility in Benton, Illinois.

Advertisment

A Day of Giving and Receiving

While the primary focus is on pet adoption, the event is a chance for the community to give back as well. Donations of pet food, blankets, and scoopable cat litter are encouraged, helping ensure these animals continue to receive the best care possible.

This event is more than an adoption drive; it's a celebration of love, responsibility, and compassion. It's about recognizing our shared capacity to care for those who can't care for themselves.

Advertisment

Extending Love Beyond Valentine's

Valentine's Day may be the catalyst, but the impact of this event extends far beyond February 14th. Adopting a pet is a lifelong commitment, one that brings joy, companionship, and sometimes, a little chaos.

The Valentine's Open House event is a testament to the power of community and collaboration. It's a day to remember that love comes in many forms, and sometimes, it has four legs and a wagging tail.

Advertisment

As we approach this special day, let's take a moment to appreciate the unconditional love animals bring into our lives. And if you're considering opening your heart and home to a furry friend, there's no better time than now.

This Valentine's, join Franklin County Animal Control in their mission to spread love, one adoption at a time. Because every animal deserves a loving home, and every home deserves the love of a loyal companion.

On February 10, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., be part of something special. Visit the Franklin County Animal Control facility in Benton, Illinois, and witness firsthand how love knows no bounds.