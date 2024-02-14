A Valentine's Extravaganza: Furry Friends Find Love at Broward County Animal Care's 'Plenty of Pets' Event

This Valentine's Day weekend, Broward County Animal Care is rolling out the red carpet for furry friends and their potential new families. The 'Plenty of Pets' event, taking place from February 14 to 16, promises a delightful mix of adoption, matchmaking, and giveaways.

Paws, Smiles, and Love: A Valentine's Extravaganza

The spotlight of the event is a charming matchmaking photo booth, capturing heartwarming moments between adopters and their prospective pets. These snapshots not only serve as cherished memories but also help in finding the perfect match for the homeless animals.

A 'Stinky' Fundraiser for a Noble Cause

In a unique twist, Broward County Animal Care has come up with a 'Stinky Ex' promotion. For a mere $1 donation, participants can relieve some of their past relationship woes by branding a doggy poop bag with the name of their ex-partners. It's a fun and lighthearted way to contribute to a noble cause.

Free Adoptions and Grooming Services

The event's biggest draw is undoubtedly the free adoptions. All dogs adopted during the 'Plenty of Pets' weekend will receive up to $45 worth of hygiene services from Scenthound, Broward County Animal Care's grooming partner. This generous offer ensures that the newly adopted pets start their journey in their forever homes in the best possible health and spirits.

Meanwhile, in Monongalia County, Homeward Bound WV, an animal rescue organization, is hosting a fundraiser with a twist. 'Love Stinks - and So Does Your Ex' invites people to donate $5 in exchange for writing the first name and last initial of an ex-partner, friend, boss, or workplace on the bottom of a litter box at the rescue.

This Valentine's Day initiative aims to provide a 'healing experience' for those nursing heartbreaks while raising funds for the nonprofit. Homeward Bound WV is dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats in Monongalia and Preston counties, making this fundraiser a meaningful way to contribute to their mission.

The names of a few 'special exes' will be shared on the Homeward Bound WV Facebook page, adding an element of fun and camaraderie to the fundraiser. So, whether you're looking to find a new furry companion or simply want to support a worthy cause, this Valentine's Day weekend has something for everyone.

As we celebrate love and companionship this Valentine's Day, let's also remember the animals in need of a forever home. These events by Broward County Animal Care and Homeward Bound WV are not just about adoption and fundraising; they're about giving these animals a second chance at life and love.

