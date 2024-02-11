A Treasure Trove of Miniature Marvels: The Search for a New Home for Moira Innes' Dollhouse Collection

In the quaint village of Auchencairn, southern Scotland, a treasure trove of miniature marvels awaits a new custodian. This collection of exquisite dollhouses, painstakingly amassed over decades by Moira Innes, is a testament to her passion and her family's dedication.

A Labor of Love

Moira Innes, with the unwavering support of her husband Raymond and daughter Ginny, embarked on a journey that would span decades. Their mission: to gather an extraordinary collection of dollhouses, each one a masterpiece in its own right.

The collection, now numbering in the dozens, is a testament to their shared love for the intricate and the beautiful. Each dollhouse, a world unto itself, is replete with details so fine they beg closer inspection.

Miniature Masterpieces

Among these miniature masterpieces are replicas of their own home and Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Hill House. The latter, a revered architectural gem, has been meticulously recreated in 1:12 scale, complete with Mackintosh's signature geometric designs and intricate woodwork.

Many of the pieces in the collection were sourced from shops and dollhouse fairs before the advent of the internet. This lends them an air of nostalgia, harkening back to simpler times when such delights could only be discovered in person.

A New Home for a Timeless Collection

Due to family circumstances, Ginny Needham, Moira's daughter, is now seeking a new home for this beloved collection. She hopes to find a space where the collection can remain intact and be enjoyed by the public.

"These dollhouses are more than just toys," says Ginny. "They're a piece of our family history, and they deserve to be appreciated."

One piece, a toy shop filled with beautiful little toys, will remain with Ginny for her own family. But the rest of the collection, including the painstakingly detailed Hill House replica, awaits a new caretaker.

As the search continues, the dollhouses of Auchencairn stand as a testament to the enduring power of craftsmanship, the beauty in detail, and the joy of collecting. They serve as a reminder that sometimes, the world's greatest wonders can be found in the smallest of places.

And so, this story unfolds - not of grand adventures or epic battles, but of a quiet passion, a shared love, and a collection that has captured hearts in a small Scottish village. May it continue to do so, wherever its next chapter may lead.