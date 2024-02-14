A Timeless Love Story: Jerry and Agnes Forrest Celebrate 67 Years of Marriage

Jerry and Agnes Forrest, the epitome of a love story that has spanned over six decades, continue to cherish each other's company in their quaint home in Slieverue. Married for 67 years, the couple shared their heartwarming tale on 'Deise Today' in celebration of Valentine's Day.

A Love Letter That Speaks Volumes

In a beautiful gesture, Jerry Forrest, 96, penned a heartfelt letter to 'Deise Today,' expressing his unwavering love for his wife, Agnes, 94. "I love Agnes," Jerry wrote, "She's never raised her voice to me or our six children, and I couldn't be more grateful."

A Valentine's Day Surprise

On Valentine's Day, Damien from 'Deise Today' surprised the couple with a phone call, inviting them to share their love story on air. The conversation was filled with laughter, reminiscing, and an undeniable warmth that could be felt through the speakers. Jerry's words, "I'm proud to say I love her," left listeners touched by the enduring love between the two.

A Bouquet of Love

To make the day even more special, 'Deise Today' arranged for a bouquet of flowers to be sent to the Forrest residence from 'Casia Flowers' in Tramore. Overwhelmed with gratitude, the couple expressed their appreciation for the thoughtful gesture, making their Valentine's Day an unforgettable one.

As the world continues to change rapidly, the Forrests' love story remains a constant reminder of the power of love, patience, and commitment. They have shown that love, indeed, stands the test of time.

Jerry and Agnes have truly mastered the art of love and companionship, weaving a tale that is as inspiring as it is timeless. Their story serves as a testament to the fact that love, in its purest form, can not only endure but flourish despite the challenges life throws our way. This Valentine's Day, let the love story of Jerry and Agnes Forrest be a reminder of the beauty and resilience of love.