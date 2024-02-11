A Symphony of Stories: Radeesh Shetty's 400 Oil Lamps Preserve India's Rich Heritage

In the heart of Bengaluru, India, nestled amidst the bustling cityscape, lies a treasure trove of stories waiting to be discovered. Radeesh Shetty, a 42-year-old entrepreneur and collector, has amassed an impressive collection of 400 oil lamps, each with a tale etched into its surface.

A Glowing Symphony of Stories

Shetty's collection is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of India and Asia. The lamps, designed as wedding gifts in Tamil culture, bear engravings of wishes for love, happiness, and prosperity. Some pieces were specifically crafted for lighting homes or community rituals, while others served as decorative elements in daily life.

The entrepreneur's fascination with oil lamps began when he assisted a friend in designing her home interiors. Struggling to find suitable light fixtures, Shetty stumbled upon these traditional lamps and was instantly captivated by their timeless beauty and the stories they held.

Preserving Heritage Through Entrepreneurship

Shetty's passion for preserving these cultural artifacts led him to establish The Purple Turtles, a business specializing in customized light fixtures, furniture, and home decor. His unique collection of oil lamps serves as inspiration for many of his designs, breathing new life into age-old traditions.

One such example is the oil lamp offered by Albert Estate Ltd, a Star Seller on Etsy. The lamp, housed in an aqua mason jar, stands at 15.5 inches tall, complete with a beaded top chimney measuring 3 inches by 8.5 inches. A shorter version in a pint mason jar is also available, standing at 14 inches.

Illuminating Homes and Hearts

Buyers have praised the quality, packaging, and pricing of these lamps, with some using them to refresh their current lighting fixtures. As Shetty continues to expand his collection and business, he remains committed to preserving the stories and heritage encapsulated in each oil lamp.

In a world increasingly dominated by technology and modern conveniences, Shetty's mission to preserve the past serves as a beacon of hope. His oil lamps not only illuminate homes but also kindle a sense of connection to our shared history and culture.

As the sun sets on another day in Bengaluru, the city's skyline is dotted with lights flickering in windows and rooftops. Among them, the soft glow of oil lamps stands as a testament to the enduring power of tradition and the stories it carries.

Radeesh Shetty, the humble collector and entrepreneur, continues his quest to preserve these narratives, one oil lamp at a time. His collection, now numbering 400, remains a vibrant symphony of stories from India and Asia, reminding us all of the importance of cherishing our cultural heritage.