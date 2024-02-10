A Symphony of Flavours: The Grain Kitchen's New Menu Unveiled in Norfolk

Nestled in the heart of Roudham, Norfolk, The Grain Kitchen at The English Distillery has unveiled a fresh menu following an impressive start, drawing a loyal crowd since its October opening.

A Symphony of Flavours: The Grain Kitchen's New Menu

Lucy and Grant Newland, the dynamic duo behind The Grain Kitchen, have heeded their patrons' preferences, curating a new menu that accentuates their best-selling dishes. The expanded offerings include all-day breakfast options, seasonal fare, and a dedicated dessert spread, available from 7:30 am to 8:30 pm.

The all-day breakfast menu presents a mouth-watering array of choices. The bacon, Portuguese sausage, and beef brisket hash patty, crowned with a local egg over house-made fried rice, promises a delightful fusion of flavours. For those seeking a taste of the exotic, the pork adobo and fried rice omelet is sure to impress.

The Grain Kitchen's chef-made specials continue to shine. The braised turkey with gravy and the braised pork adobo over garlic fried rice are comfort food exemplified. For burger enthusiasts, the hamburger patties with cheddar cheese and chili, as well as the beef brisket hash patties, offer a satisfying bite.

Poultry lovers will relish the marinated boneless chicken with mushroom gravy, while the pastrami sandwich on a grilled hoagie roll provides a classic option. Sides such as steamed rice, steamed broccoli, carrots, sautéed corn, and salads round out the menu, catering to diverse palates and dietary preferences.

A Culinary Haven in Roudham

Since its inception, The Grain Kitchen has carved a niche for itself in Norfolk's culinary landscape. The restaurant's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is evident in the careful curation of the new menu. The Newlands' dedication to their craft has resulted in a loyal customer base, with patrons returning time and again to savour the ever-evolving offerings.

The Grain Kitchen's new menu is more than a collection of dishes; it is a testament to the power of listening to one's customers and adapting to their needs. The result is a culinary experience that is both familiar and innovative, comforting and exciting.

Savour the Moment at The Grain Kitchen

The Grain Kitchen, with its new menu, continues to be a beacon of culinary excellence in Norfolk. The expanded offerings cater to a wide range of tastes, ensuring that every visitor finds something to delight in. From the all-day breakfast options to the seasonal dishes and the dedicated dessert menu, each item is a testament to the Newlands' passion for food and their dedication to their customers.

As The Grain Kitchen continues to evolve, one thing remains constant: its commitment to providing a memorable dining experience. Whether you're a Norfolk native or a visitor exploring the area, The Grain Kitchen invites you to savour the moment and indulge in its symphony of flavours.

To view the full menu, visit The Grain Kitchen's website.