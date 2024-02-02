A Six-Decade Love Story: Ron and Sandy Hurd's Lasting Impact on Sartell

On a chilly winter's night in 1960, Sartell's dance hall witnessed the beginning of a love story that would intertwine with the very fabric of the town. Ron and Sandy Hurd, two young hearts, danced together and embarked on a journey of love and devotion that has spanned more than six decades. Their relationship, blossoming into marriage in September 1962, has been a beacon of unwavering commitment not only to each other but also to their community.

Sandy Hurd: The Voice of Compassion

The Hurds' love for their town is as profound as their love for each other. Over the past 60-plus years, they have emerged as respected residents, making significant contributions to the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and numerous local initiatives. Ron Hurd, a history enthusiast and retired firefighter, serves on several boards, including the Sartell Historical Society. His passion for the past has led to the preservation of Sartell's rich heritage and the education of future generations.

On the other hand, Sandy Hurd has chosen a different path to serve her community. She volunteers her time singing for nursing home residents and crafting wheelchair bags, bringing smiles and comfort to those in need.

Building a Legacy Together

Together, the Hurds have left an indelible mark on Sartell. They were instrumental in building a new hockey arena, a project that not only served the community but also directly benefited their grandson, an aspiring hockey player. This shared endeavor symbolizes their mutual commitment to bettering their community and nurturing their family ties.

Their marriage thrives on shared activities, respect, communication, and fun. They have eschewed conventional Valentine's Day celebrations in favor of continuous community service and contribution. The Hurds' story is not merely a tale of enduring love but also an inspiring narrative of active community involvement and altruism.