A-Rosa River Cruises Enhances Children’s Swimming Program on A-Rosa Sena

A-Rosa River Cruises, a name synonymous with luxury and adventure, is stepping up its commitment towards children's enrichment on its state-of-the-art ship, the A-Rosa Sena. The cruise line is amplifying its swimming lessons program for children, not just by adding more dates, but also by extending the program to cater to intermediate and advanced swimmers.

Advertisment

Expanded Dates and Levels

The program has been scheduled for departures on July 27, August 3, and August 10. The decision to include an additional date for swimming lessons comes as a response to the overwhelming demand and the cruise line's dedication to providing a comprehensive learning experience.

The program now offers three levels - beginner, intermediate, and for the first time, an advanced course. This systematic approach ensures that no child feels left out, and each one can progress at their own pace, gaining confidence and skills over time.

Advertisment

Course Structure and Goals

The beginner courses are designed for novices, focusing on instilling water confidence and teaching basic swimming skills. The intermediate courses, on the other hand, are tailored for those who wish to enhance their swimming abilities.

The newly introduced advanced course aims at improving stamina and technique with a strong emphasis on water safety. This course comes as a welcome addition, providing an opportunity for children to refine their skills and become competent swimmers.

Advertisment

Details of the Lessons

Each level consists of six lessons, each lasting between 30 to 40 minutes. These lessons are conducted by certified Wasserlust instructors, ensuring that the children are under the supervision of experienced and skilled professionals.

Priced at a reasonable $159.93, the swimming lessons come as a great value add-on for families cruising with A-Rosa River Cruises. The enhancement of the swimming lesson program underscores the commitment of A-Rosa River Cruises to provide enriching and engaging experiences for all its passengers, especially the young ones.