Lifestyle

A Paradigm Shift in Grooming: The Resurgence of Male Beauty Trends

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:21 pm EST
A Paradigm Shift in Grooming: The Resurgence of Male Beauty Trends

The male grooming industry is witnessing an unprecedented boom, marked by a striking 77% increase in annual spending on male beauty products. Men across ages and backgrounds are breaking the mold, adopting beauty treatments and grooming rituals once stereotypically linked with women. Leading this vanguard is Michael, a 65-year-old American, who has seen his grooming regimen expand over the years to incorporate full-body waxes, self-tanning creams, and foot peel masks.

Shaping Male Grooming Trends: The Celebrity Influence

The influence of celebrities on this seismic shift in grooming culture cannot be understated. Jason Donovan, for example, has been vocal about his grooming practices, pushing the envelope of societal norms. High-profile celebrities such as Harry Styles and A$AP Rocky have further popularized the trend with their well-manicured nails. The rise of male beauty influencers on social media platforms, coupled with the introduction of male makeup lines by luxury brands like Chanel and celebrity-launched brands like Styles’s Pleasing and Idris Elba’s S’able Labs, has played a pivotal role in altering perceptions towards male grooming.

The Changing Landscape of the Beauty Industry

While the lion’s share of beauty product spending remains with women, the gradual increase in men’s participation in the beauty industry is hard to ignore. More men are seen frequenting nail salons and exploring beauty treatments, indicative of a changing landscape. However, this surge in male grooming has sparked contrasting views. As per 74-year-old John King, who shuns traditional cosmetic products, they are deemed redundant.

The Celebrity Influence: A Deep Dive

According to research by beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha, the influence of celebrities on male grooming trends is palpable. The study analyzed the beauty routines of over 100 influential celebrities of 2023, with the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Margot Robbie, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton having the most popular online beauty regimens. The considerable buzz generated by their beauty routines hints at their significant impact on male grooming trends.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

