A New Season Blooms: Dr. Laura Nelson to Lead Green Bay Botanical Garden into its Next Chapter

Imagine the lush expanse of the Green Bay Botanical Garden, a place where nature's beauty is not just observed but felt. As one chapter closes with the retirement of Susan Garot, a new one begins with Dr. Laura Nelson stepping into the role of president and CEO. It's a transition that promises growth, not just for the flora that thrives within the garden's confines but for the community that it serves. This story is about change, leadership, and the intertwining paths of healthcare and horticulture.

A Legacy Honored, A Future Embraced

Dr. Laura Nelson, formerly a board member and the current vice president and chief medical officer for Prevea Health, is no stranger to leadership. With a medical degree from UW-Madison, an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, and certification as an Executive Coach, Nelson brings a multifaceted perspective to the table. Her appointment follows the retirement announcement of Susan Garot last summer, a leader who has nurtured the garden for many years. The transition, set for later this spring, is not just a passing of the baton but a fusion of past wisdom and future vision.

From Healthcare to Horticulture

The leap from healthcare executive to botanical garden CEO might seem vast at first glance, but for Nelson, it's a seamless transition. Her career has been marked by relationship building, collaboration, program development, and change management—a skill set as applicable to the growth of a garden as it is to the administration of healthcare. Dr. Nelson's unique blend of leadership experience and personal passion for the botanical world positions her uniquely to steer the Green Bay Botanical Garden into its next era of growth and community engagement. As she prepares to take on her new role, Nelson will work closely with Garot, ensuring a smooth handover and a continuation of the garden's blooming legacy.

A Vision for Growth

The future looks bright under Nelson's leadership. With over 25 years of leadership experience, she is poised to expand the garden's reach, enhance its educational programs, and deepen its connection with the community. The garden is not just a place of beauty but a sanctuary for learning, healing, and growth. As the Green Bay Botanical Garden embarks on this new chapter, its roots remain firmly planted in the rich soil of its history, ready to grow towards the sunlight of its future potential.

The story of Dr. Laura Nelson and the Green Bay Botanical Garden is more than a tale of leadership transition; it's a narrative about the power of passion, the importance of community, and the beauty of growth. As the seasons change, so too does the leadership of this cherished community asset. Yet, the mission remains the same: to connect people with plants in an environment that captivates, educates, and inspires. With Nelson at the helm, the garden is set to flourish, ensuring that its beauty and benefits are enjoyed for generations to come.