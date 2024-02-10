A Culinary Adventure: Tampa's State Fair Unveils Unusual Food Combinations

In the heart of Tampa, Florida, the annual State Fair kicked off on February 6th, unveiling a 12-day culinary spectacle that has become synonymous with the unusual. Amid the Ferris wheels and roller coasters, food vendors are locked in an unspoken contest to create the most outlandish food combinations, and one man, Weiner, a mental health counselor by day and food photographer by night, is on a mission to taste them all.

A Festival of the Unusual

Weiner asserts that fair food is more than just greasy indulgence; it's about the unique blend of flavors that can only be found in this setting. Case in point: the Grilled Meatloaf Sundae. Despite its name, which might conjure up images of ice cream and cherries, this "sundae" is actually a scoop of mashed potatoes topped with meatloaf and gravy, complete with a side of mixed vegetables. For Weiner, the challenge is to ignore the name and just enjoy the flavors.

It's not all savory delights, though. The Bacon, Caramel, and Peanut Butter Apple Fries are a sweet and salty treat that Weiner admits wasn't as bad as it sounded. However, the Pop Rocks Pickle proved to be an interesting taste journey, albeit one that still fell into the "kind of awful" category.

Defending the Infamous

Weiner is quick to defend some of the fair's most infamous offerings. The Krispy Kreme Donut Burger, for instance, is a beef patty sandwiched between two glazed donuts. Its cousin, the Honey Bunny Curd Burger, swaps out the donuts for honey buns and adds a layer of lemon curd. To the uninitiated, these might seem like heart attacks waiting to happen, but for Weiner, they represent the spirit of innovation that pervades the fair.

Beyond the Headlines

Beyond the headline-grabbing creations, there are plenty of other unusual food combinations to discover. The mac 'n' cheese is topped with hot sauce, while a Midwestern dish known as 'shit on a shingle' - a military dish made of creamed chipped beef on toast - makes an appearance. Biscuits and gravy, considered a cousin to 'shit on a shingle', are also on offer.

For those with a sweet tooth, classic carnival treats have been given an unusual twist. Funnel cakes are topped with whipped cream and fruit, corn dogs boast a thick layer of cornmeal batter, cotton candy comes in vibrant colors, and popcorn is available in adventurous flavors. Candy apples are coated in glossy candy or caramel, churros are dusted with cinnamon sugar, and ice cream sundaes come with multiple flavors and toppings.

From nachos with a variety of additional toppings to elephant ears sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and lemonade in flavored variations, the fair offers a range of bizarre and unusual food combinations that are sure to satisfy any craving.

As the Florida State Fair enters its final days, Weiner continues his gastronomic adventure, reminding us that sometimes, it's worth looking beyond the name to find the flavor. Whether it's the Grilled Meatloaf Sundae or the Honey Bunny Curd Burger, these dishes represent more than just calories; they're a testament to the creativity and daringness of the vendors who create them.

In the end, the true essence of the Florida State Fair isn't about finding the most outrageous food combination or defending the infamous Krispy Kreme Donut Burger. It's about celebrating the unusual, embracing innovation, and above all, enjoying the unique flavors that can only be found in this vibrant, bustling setting.