A Cosmic Union: Win a Once-in-a-Lifetime Solar Eclipse Wedding

On April 8, 2024, as the celestial ballet of the solar eclipse unfolds, one lucky couple will exchange vows under the mesmerizing dance of light and shadow. The Akron Municipal Court and Cascade Locks Park Association have joined forces to offer an extraordinary wedding experience at the Mustill Store Museum, situated in the heart of Summit County, which lies within the path of totality for this rare astronomical event.

A Cosmic Union: Marriage Meets the Solar Eclipse

The wedding will commence at 1 p.m., with the partial eclipse beginning at 1:59 p.m. and the total eclipse occurring from 3:13 p.m. to 3:17 p.m. local time. This ethereal moment, when the moon fully obscures the sun, promises an enchanting and unforgettable backdrop for the couple's union. Following the ceremony, an eclipse viewing party will take place until 4 p.m., where participants will receive free eclipse glasses and enjoy a variety of activities.

To participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, couples must submit an essay explaining their desire to marry during the solar eclipse. The essay should not exceed 248 words—a number that symbolizes the number of Earth years it takes for Pluto to complete its orbit around the sun. The contest is open to all legal residents of the United States, with no entry fee required.

A Stellar Contest: Writing Their Way to the Altar

The essay contest, which will determine the winning couple, invites participants to share their unique love stories and express why they feel compelled to unite under the celestial phenomenon of the solar eclipse. The deadline for submissions is March 5, 2024, and the chosen couple will be announced by March 15.

Judge David Hamilton of the Akron Municipal Court will officiate the ceremony, continuing the court's tradition of hosting off-site weddings in collaboration with special occasions and local partners. This celestial celebration not only offers a captivating experience for the couple but also showcases the community's commitment to embracing the beauty and wonder of the natural world.

A Dance of Light and Love: The Solar Eclipse Wedding Awaits

As the countdown to the solar eclipse wedding begins, couples across the nation are weaving their words into heartfelt essays, hoping to secure a place beneath the celestial stage on April 8. With the sun, moon, and Earth aligning in perfect harmony, the chosen couple will embark on their own journey of unity, cradled in the embrace of a cosmic dance that transcends time and space.

In the end, the solar eclipse wedding is more than just a celestial spectacle; it is a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness of all things and the power of human connection. Amidst the vast expanse of the universe, two hearts will find solace in each other, bound by love and the eternal promise of a shared journey.