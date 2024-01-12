en English
Fashion

A Comprehensive Guide to Hair Extensions: Types, Care, and Costs

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:13 pm EST
A Comprehensive Guide to Hair Extensions: Types, Care, and Costs

With an ever-increasing desire to enhance beauty and personal appearance, hair extensions have grown in popularity, offering a myriad of options for those seeking to add length, volume, or thickness to their hair. The hair extension market is divided into two primary categories: real human hair extensions and synthetic hair extensions. The preference for human hair extensions, made from actual hair, stems from their natural look and durability. On the other hand, synthetic extensions, crafted from fine, plastic fibers designed to mimic human hair, also find a place in the beauty industry.

The Types of Hair Extensions

There are several types of hair extensions available, each with distinct application methods and wear durations. These include clip-in, tape-in, microlink, sew-in weaves, and keratin bond/pre-bonded extensions. Clip-in extensions, appreciated for their ease of installation and removal, are ideal for temporary hairstyle changes. Tape-in extensions, a semi-permanent solution, last for about two months. Microlink extensions, attached using minuscule tubes or rings, require one to five hours to apply and offer two to three months of wear. Sew-in weaves, which are more labor-intensive, take two to six hours to install and last six to ten weeks. Finally, keratin bond extensions, using heat to fuse bonds to the hair, have a lifespan of four to five months.

Application and Care

Proper application and maintenance are pivotal in preventing damage to the natural hair. It is highly recommended that those interested in extensions consult with a hair-extensions specialist, ensuring the right type and product are used. Care for hair extensions involves gentle brushing, minimal washing, and avoiding harsh chemicals and excessive heat. It is also important to note that hair extensions require maintenance such as regular blow-drying to ensure longevity and prevent damage to the wefts.

Cost of Hair Extensions

Cost is a major factor when considering hair extensions. Human hair extensions typically range from $100 to $350 for clip-ins, while professionally installed extensions can exceed $2,000. Synthetic extensions, however, are more affordable. Prospective users must consider their hair routine as extensions require a certain level of upkeep.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

