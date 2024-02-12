90 Day Fiance's Jasmine Battles Vitamin D Deficiency in Michigan Winters

When Jasmine Pineda, a fan-favorite from the reality TV show '90 Day Fiance', moved from sunny Panama to cold Michigan after marrying Gino Palazzolo, she didn't anticipate the health challenges that came with it. Recently, she discovered the harsh winters and lack of sunlight had led to low levels of Vitamin D in her system.

The Unseen Costs of Winter

Jasmine Pineda, a beloved figure on the hit TV show '90 Day Fiance', moved to Michigan on a K-1 visa to marry Gino Palazzolo in 2023. While the couple tied the knot and started their new life together, Jasmine found herself grappling with a hidden cost of her move - the cold Michigan winters were taking a toll on her health.

"I've been feeling tired all the time and my bones ache," Jasmine confided to a close friend, expressing concerns that went beyond the typical adjustment period for newlyweds. This persistent fatigue and bone pain, coupled with muscle weakness, mood changes, and impaired wound healing, led Jasmine to seek medical advice.

The Vitamin D Deficiency Diagnosis

After a series of tests, Jasmine's doctor delivered the news - she had low levels of Vitamin D. This essential nutrient, primarily obtained through sunlight exposure and some foods, plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health, immune function, and overall wellbeing.

"I never thought I'd be deficient in Vitamin D," Jasmine admitted, "But the long winters here in Michigan are really affecting me." The lack of sunlight during the winter months had led to her condition, which can also result in bone loss, hair loss, frequent illnesses, muscle cramps, and increased sweating.

Dr. Sarah Thompson, a leading expert in nutritional health, explains, "Vitamin D deficiency is more common than people realize, especially in areas with limited sunlight during certain seasons. It's important to maintain adequate levels for optimal health."

Jasmine's Struggle and Uncertain Future

Since moving to Michigan, Jasmine has openly shared her struggles with the cold climate and the perceived 'boring' nature of her new home. Her social media posts suggest a longing for her vibrant life back in Panama, which has led to arguments with Gino and his family.

With her recent diagnosis and ongoing challenges adjusting to life in Michigan, fans are left wondering if the couple's marriage can withstand these pressures. Only time will tell how Jasmine and Gino navigate this hurdle in their relationship.

As Jasmine works on addressing her Vitamin D deficiency, her story serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining adequate levels of this essential nutrient, particularly for those living in areas with limited sunlight during the winter months. It also highlights the unexpected challenges that can arise when making a significant life change, such as moving to a new country.