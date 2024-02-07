82-year-old Grandfather's Unwavering Commitment Raises Nearly £100,000 for Children's Hospice

With an unyielding spirit and a heart full of compassion, Alan Morris, an 82-year-old grandfather from Rodington, has been a pillar of support for Hope House Children's Hospices since 1993. His relentless efforts have played a monumental role in the establishment and continuation of the hospice, demonstrating the power of individual contributions towards community upliftment.

Advertisment

A Legacy of Dedication

Alan's journey with Hope House began with his instrumental role in raising the initial £1.5 million required to build the hospice. But his commitment didn't stop there. Over the years, he has been involved in myriad fundraising activities, showcasing an admirable level of dedication and resilience. One of his notable achievements includes organizing the first Three Peaks Challenge for the hospice, which successfully raised a substantial sum of £12,000.

Unwavering Efforts

Advertisment

Alan's fundraising prowess extends well beyond organizing events. He has run the London Marathon, completed the grueling challenge of running the five highest peaks in Wales, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Ireland within 48 hours twice, and initiated the popular Pontesbury Potter event. His fundraising talks alone have contributed an impressive additional £2,000, inching his total contributions tantalizingly close to the £100,000 mark.

A Cause Close to Heart

The cause Alan supports is not merely a charitable pursuit but a deeply personal one. His grandson, Ruairi, diagnosed with Duchennes Muscular Dystrophy at the tender age of three, now uses Hope House for respite care. This intimate connection to the cause has only fueled Alan's commitment, inspiring him to continue his fundraising efforts with unwavering determination. On February 20, Alan is set to host a special talk titled 'Running At 82' at Rodington Village Hall. Proceeds from the event will further support Hope House, reflecting Alan's ceaseless dedication to the cause.