72-Year-Old Jim Hadfield's Baking Business Flourishes in Milestone, Saskatchewan

At the break of dawn, while most are still nestled in their beds, Jim Hadfield is already bustling around his kitchen, measuring, mixing, and baking. This routine is not new for the 72-year-old resident of Milestone, Saskatchewan, who retired in 2007 only to find a new calling in running his own baking business, Jim's Breads Buns & Cakes. His dedication to his craft has not only kept him agile but has also sweetened the lives of many in and around his community.

From Novice to Neighborhood Baker

Jim's journey into baking began out of a personal quest for quality bread, which soon evolved into a full-fledged business venture. Despite initial hesitations, encouragement from local residents and the success of his cinnamon buns at a Milestone event propelled him into the baking business. The leap of faith to start Jim's Breads Buns & Cakes was supported by a cousin who helped launch a website, marking the beginning of a local legacy. Jim's venture, initially modest, saw a significant uptick in orders and community engagement with the introduction of his Facebook page, now boasting 17,000 followers.

Expanding the Menu: A Labor of Love

Hadfield's business is a testament to his passion for baking and innovation. Over the years, he has expanded his menu to include a variety of baked goods, from 18 different kinds of layer cakes to his highly sought-after Christmas fruitcakes. Last year alone, Hadfield baked 276 fruitcakes, and this year he aims to bake 400. His meticulous planning allows him to manage pre-orders for holidays months in advance, ensuring that no table is without his delectable treats during festive seasons.

Community at the Heart of Business

Hadfield's success is not measured solely by sales or the variety of his offerings but by the joy and satisfaction his baked goods bring to his community. His dedication to his craft and his community has turned Jim's Breads Buns & Cakes into more than just a business; it's a source of local pride and joy. Despite the early mornings and long hours, Hadfield's passion for baking remains undiminished, proving that age is but a number when it comes to pursuing one's passions and contributing to the community.

As Jim Hadfield continues to knead, bake, and deliver his way into the hearts of many, his story serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of entrepreneurship and community service. His baking not only brings people together but also adds a touch of sweetness to the lives of those around him, making Milestone, Saskatchewan, a little warmer, one loaf and one cake at a time.