62nd Annual NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show: A Haven for Homeowners

The 62nd Annual NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show, a notable event for homeowners looking to undertake remodeling or home improvement projects, is scheduled to take place from February 16-18, 2024. The event promises to bring together around 150 NARI Milwaukee members, offering a vast array of services and products to cater to every aspect of home improvement—from design and build firms to specialized contractors. Whether it's roofing, gutters, windows, doors, HVAC, electrical, or painting, the show has it all.

The Tour of Remodeled Homes Gallery

A major highlight of the show is the Tour of Remodeled Homes Gallery. This exhibit showcases a selection of 'dream' homes that have been transformed by the high-quality work of NARI Milwaukee members. These homes embody style, functionality, and comfort, customized to fit the homeowner's lifestyle, serving as a testament to the members' craftsmanship.

The Inspiration Gallery

The show will also feature the Inspiration Gallery, where attendees can view award-winning projects from the NARI Milwaukee's Remodeler of the Year competition. This gallery offers attendees a glimpse of the potential outcomes of a home remodel, inspiring them to envision the possibilities for their own homes.

Admission and Additional Information

Tickets for the show are priced at $10 in advance and $12 at the door, with special discounts for seniors. Entry is free for children, veterans, active-duty military personnel, and frontline medical workers. Parking is available at the State Fair for $10, with additional street parking options. For more information or to receive a free copy of 'Renovate,' the consumer magazine and membership directory, visitors are encouraged to visit the NARI Milwaukee website or contact them directly.