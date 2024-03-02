4th Annual As If! The 90s Fest: Relive the Decade with Music, Food, and Fun

Get ready to throw it back to the '90s with the 4th Annual As If! The 90s Fest, announced by Jeanetta Cebollero of Ancient City Entertainment. This official summer kick-off, slated for Francis Field from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., promises a nostalgic blend of live music, vendors, food trucks, and entertainment, all celebrating the iconic '90s era. Beyond just a trip down memory lane, the event supports a cause, with proceeds aiding the ACE Alliance to help those in the Northeast Florida's tourism, entertainment, and hospitality sectors.

What to Expect: Music, Entertainment, and More

The festival is shaping up to be a vibrant celebration of '90s culture, complete with a lineup that would make any fan of the decade excited. Attendees can look forward to an array of live performances, likely echoing the sounds of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Green Day, as reflected in the associated School of Rock's Best of the 90s camp. This event isn't just about the music; it's an immersive experience with a water slide, a fly photo booth, and a variety of food trucks and vendors, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Supporting the Community: ACE Alliance's Role

One of the festival's standout features is its commitment to giving back, with proceeds benefiting the ACE Alliance. This nonprofit plays a crucial role in supporting individuals working in tourism, entertainment, and hospitality in Northeast Florida, sectors that are vital to the region's economy and cultural vibrancy. By attending the festival, visitors not only get to enjoy a day filled with '90s nostalgia but also contribute to a meaningful cause that helps sustain the local community.

How to Join the Festivities

For those eager to step into the '90s time warp, ticket information is readily available for those wishing to attend. It's an event designed to be family-friendly, ensuring that attendees of all ages can partake in the fun. Whether you're a '90s kid looking to relive your childhood or a younger attendee curious about the decade, the 4th Annual As If! The 90s Fest offers a unique opportunity to experience the era's culture firsthand.

As the festival approaches, the anticipation builds for an event that promises to deliver not just a wave of nostalgia but also a sense of community and support for a good cause. Whether it's the music, the food, or the sheer joy of celebrating the '90s, there's no doubt this festival will be, as promised, all that and a bag of chips. As attendees prepare to don their best '90s attire and dive into the festivities, the 4th Annual As If! The 90s Fest stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the decade and the power of community-driven events.