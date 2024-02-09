Fayette County's 4-H Camp announces its highly anticipated summer program, "4-H Camp Hollywood: Where Stars are Born." From May 30 to June 3, campers will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world of glamour and fame at 4-H Camp Clifton, nestled near John Bryan State Park and Clifton Gorge in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

A Star-Studded Summer Awaits

Since November, dedicated camp counselors have been meticulously preparing for this year's extravaganza. With a strong focus on fostering friendships and creating lasting memories, the camp offers a wide range of activities that cater to every camper's interests.

From crawdad hunting and crafts to canoeing, swimming, hiking, and line dancing, there's something for everyone at 4-H Camp Hollywood. The 2023 camp season welcomed 170 overnight campers and 42 counselors, a testament to the program's enduring popularity and success.

Young Stars Shine Bright

In addition to the overnight camp, a special Cloverbud Day Camp will be held on May 31 and June 1 for younger members aged 5-8. This unique opportunity allows budding stars to experience the magic of 4-H Camp Hollywood in a safe and nurturing environment.

Registration and Enrollment Details

Registration for the overnight camp opens on April 5 and closes on April 19. Scholarship applications for campers in need of financial assistance are due by April 15.

The 4-H enrollment season is currently open until March 1, providing an excellent opportunity for new members to join the organization and participate in the upcoming summer camp. With a focus on inclusivity and personal growth, 4-H Camp Hollywood is set to become the highlight of every camper's summer.

As the sun sets on another day at 4-H Camp Clifton, campers and counselors alike will look back on their time at "4-H Camp Hollywood: Where Stars are Born" with a sense of accomplishment and joy. New friendships will have been forged, memories made, and the spirit of adventure will continue to burn brightly in the hearts of all who attended.

For many, this summer camp experience will serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, a reminder that even in the quiet corners of Ohio, stars are born, and dreams can come true.