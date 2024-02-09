30 Years of Tradition: The Valdez Family's Enduring Bond at the Florida State Fair

The Valdez family of Tampa, Florida, has woven an intricate tapestry of tradition and memory, spanning three decades. Since 1994, they have religiously attended the Florida State Fair, a ritual that began when John Valdez took his son David to the fair while his wife was expecting their second child.

A Legacy Etched in Time

Every year, the Valdezes don old western outfits, striking a pose for a themed photograph that captures their growth and evolving family dynamics. This annual tableau, a testament to their enduring bond, has become a cherished tradition.

David, now 38, and his brother Michael, 29, have grown up with this ritual, and despite the challenges of distance and the COVID-19 pandemic, they have kept the flame alive. For John, these fair visits are more than just an annual outing; they are a poignant reminder of his limited memories with his own father, who passed away early in his life.

Overcoming Hurdles

The family's commitment to this tradition has faced numerous hurdles. Health issues, long-distance travel, and scheduling conflicts have all threatened to disrupt their annual pilgrimage. Yet, the Valdezes have remained steadfast, with Michael even flying in from Minneapolis, where he currently resides, to ensure their tradition endures.

Their dedication has not gone unnoticed. In 2022, the Florida State Fair recognized their unbroken streak, honoring them with a special commemorative plaque. This recognition has only strengthened their resolve to continue this legacy.

A Special Bond

For the Valdezes, the fair is more than just rides and cotton candy; it's a symbol of their shared history and a testament to their unwavering bond. Each photograph, a snapshot in time, tells a story of love, resilience, and the power of tradition.

As they mark their 30th consecutive visit this year, the Valdezes look forward to adding another chapter to their story. Despite the challenges that life may throw their way, they remain committed to preserving this precious piece of their family heritage.

The Valdez family's tradition, now in its 30th year, serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the enduring power of tradition. Despite the obstacles they've faced, their commitment to this annual ritual remains unwavering. The Florida State Fair, for them, is not just an event; it's a cherished memory, a symbol of their bond, and a testament to their resilience.

With each passing year, the Valdezes continue to weave their tapestry of memories, one 'old-timey' photograph at a time. As they stand together, clad in their western outfits, they are not just a family posing for a picture; they are a living testament to the power of tradition and the enduring strength of family ties.