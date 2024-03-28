3-Year-Old Shares Easter Egg, Finds Golden Prize at Dededo Fair

At the bustling Annual Easter Fair and Egg Hunt in Dededo, a heartwarming act of kindness by 3-year-old Prince Jae Antonio not only stopped the tears of another child but led to a golden discovery. Amidst a sea of children eagerly hunting for eggs, Antonio's gesture of sharing one of his few eggs with a peer who had none exemplified the spirit of generosity. This simple act of kindness was soon rewarded when Antonio found the coveted golden egg for his age group, turning a modest Easter hunt into a memorable and rewarding experience.

Generosity Pays Off

Despite starting with just four eggs in his basket and being amidst a throng of competitors, Antonio's willingness to help another in need caught the eye of fate. His discovery of the golden egg, cleverly hidden and camouflaged by the dirt in the center of the baseball field, was a moment of pure joy for him and his family. His mother, Joeanny, expressed her happiness not only for the win but for her son's innate kindness, hoping it foretells the kind of man he will become.

Community Spirit and Celebration

The Easter Fair and Egg Hunt, hosted by the Governor's Office, McDonald's, and the Department of Parks and Recreation, drew a crowd of over 4,000 participants. Children of all ages scoured the Northern Sports Complex in Dededo, searching among 11,000 eggs for the prized golden ones. The event's success was bolstered by the support of more than a dozen businesses that offered free snacks and refreshments to the attendees, providing relief from the day's heat and adding to the communal joy and festivity.

Looking Forward to Future Fairs

Willie Stinnett, Recreation Administrator, reflected on the event's success with enthusiasm, expressing hopes to make future Easter fairs even bigger and better. The overwhelming turnout and the community's engagement underscored the event's significance as a cherished local tradition. As families and children departed with baskets full of eggs and hearts full of joy, the anticipation for next year's Easter Fair and Egg Hunt was already building.

This year's Easter Fair in Dededo not only provided a day of fun and games but also highlighted the values of sharing and community. Prince Jae Antonio's story, a blend of youthful innocence and burgeoning moral integrity, serves as a reminder of the impact a single act of kindness can have. As the community looks forward to gathering again next year, it's clear that the true essence of the Easter celebration extends well beyond the hunt for eggs—it's about bringing people together and nurturing the seeds of compassion and generosity in the youngest of hearts.