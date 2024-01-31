26th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance: A Night Under the Hollywood Stars

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, the Taylor County Expo Center will host the 26th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 7 pm to 9 pm. Organized by the City of Abilene Parks and Recreation division, this cherished event offers an unparalleled opportunity for fathers and their daughters to create unforgettable memories within the glamorous setting of a Hollywood-themed evening.

Quality Time in a Hollywood Setting

The dance, which will take place in the Taylor County Coliseum, invites girls aged 3 to 13, along with their fathers or male role models, to immerse themselves in a world of glitz and glamour. Away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, fathers and daughters can strengthen their bond, dancing to the rhythm of the night while basking in the warm glow of shared laughter and joy.

Pre-registration and Tickets

With the event's popularity consistently leading to sell-outs, pre-registration is a must for those planning to attend. Tickets, priced at $12 per person, can be easily purchased online via the City of Abilene's website. The affordable ticket price ensures that this magical experience remains accessible to all who wish to partake in the Hollywood-themed extravaganza.

An Evening to Remember

Attendees are encouraged to don their best Hollywood attire, readying themselves for a flurry of photo opportunities on the red carpet. The event promises not just a dance, but an evening marked by the flash of cameras and the twinkle in the eyes of eager 'mamarazzi', poised to capture every special moment between father and daughter. The 26th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance is more than an event - it is a chance to create lasting memories that will be cherished for years to come.