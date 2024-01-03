en English
Fashion

2024’s Luxury ‘It’ Bags: The Celeb-Endorsed Trend That’s Here to Stay

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
The year 2024 has seen a revival of luxury bags, with celebrities and style icons showcasing their favorite picks from various high-end brands. From The Row to Gucci and Saint Laurent, these accessories, despite their steep price tags, have become a must-have for fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Moreover, these bags have transcended the realm of mere fashion trends to become timeless additions to one’s wardrobe.

Unveiling the ‘It’ Bags of 2024

Among the noteworthy trends of 2024, the popularity of luxury bags takes center stage. Notable celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and Angelina Jolie have been seen sporting these designer totes from various brands, highlighting their ability to elevate an everyday look. These bags are not just trendy but also exude a timeless charm that remains unaffected by the constantly evolving fashion landscape.

Rising Brands to Watch

While established brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent, and The Row continue to dominate the luxury bag market, several emerging brands have begun to leave their mark. Telfar, Coach, Baggallini, and Longchamp are just a few names that have caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts. Offering a range of options, from high-end to affordable, these brands emphasize quality and durability, ensuring their bags are worth the investment.

The Puzzle Bag: A New Trendsetter

Loewe’s Puzzle bag, launched in 2014, has garnered considerable attention for its unique design and versatility. The bag has evolved over time, adapting to recent trends like the micro bag. Jennifer Lawrence, an Oscar-winning actress, was recently seen flaunting the Puzzle Fold tote in olive green, showcasing its adaptability and style. This bag, with its leather panel design concept extending to different silhouettes, has become a fashion favorite, offering enthusiasts an opportunity to be early adopters of this emerging trend.

Fashion Lifestyle
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

