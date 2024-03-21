115-Year-Old Sister Inah Lucas, World's Oldest Nun, Shares Longevity Secret: Daily Rosary

Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, at 115, stands as the world's oldest nun, attributing her longevity to a daily devotion to prayer, particularly the rosary, for people globally. Recognized as the eldest individual in Brazil and Latin America, she resides in Porto Alegre, having joined the Teresian Sisters of Brazil in 1927.

Life of Devotion and Service

Sister Inah's life is marked by resilience, selflessness, and an unwavering commitment to prayer and community. Despite recent health challenges, she actively participates in community prayers and enjoys her time in the garden, maintaining a vibrant spirit. Her long teaching career spanned various subjects, significantly impacting many lives. Sister Inah's consistent wearing of her habit, despite it being optional post-Second Vatican Council, underscores her deep-rooted identity and dedication to her religious life.

Legacy of Faith and Love

Testimonies from those around her, including her nephew and fellow sisters, highlight Sister Inah's profound influence through her faith, goodwill, and loving nature. Her life's work, including founding a marching band, has left an indelible mark on her community and beyond. Sister Inah's story is not just about her remarkable age but her extraordinary life of service, love, and devotion.

Reflecting on a Centennial Life

As Sister Inah approaches her 116th birthday, her life serves as a testament to the power of faith, love, and community. Her longevity, coupled with a life rich in experiences and contributions, offers inspiration and a poignant reminder of the impact one individual can have. Sister Inah's journey underscores the significance of dedication, both to one's beliefs and to the service of others, as pillars for a meaningful life.