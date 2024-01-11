en English
Liberia

Liberia Set to Launch Official Inquiry into Correctional Institution Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
The Government of Liberia (GoL) has announced a forthcoming official inquiry into an undisclosed incident at a correctional institution. This decision underscores the government’s commitment to transparency, justice, and the rule of law within its correctional system. The nature of the incident remains under wraps, but the investigation aims to shed light on the facts, determine accountability, and prevent a recurrence.

Thorough Examination of Policies and Procedures

The investigation is expected to embark on an in-depth analysis of the correctional institution’s policies and procedures, and scrutinize the actions of those implicated. The GoL is taking this matter with utmost seriousness, committing to invest the necessary resources and expertise to ensure a comprehensive inquiry.

Awaiting Further Details

While the scope and timeline of the investigation remain undefined, the outcome is anticipated to inform future reforms and policies in Liberia’s correctional system. This commitment to justice will undoubtedly influence the nation’s approach to its correctional institutions, paving the way for necessary changes.

Strengthening Security Institutions

Meanwhile, the Criminal Justice Support Foundation for West Africa and other organizations have issued a warning to the incoming administration. They have urged the need for a stringent vetting process for nominees for security sector positions, aligning with agency laws and regulations to prevent human rights violations, criminal records, or corrupt tendencies. Additionally, they called for accountability of the Police and Immigration Services to the public, restructuring of Liberia’s security institutions, and ongoing follow-up on an investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission concerning alleged corruption at the Executive Protection Service.

Liberia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

