LexisNexis Launches Lexis+ AI Solution in the UK and Canada

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
LexisNexis Launches Lexis+ AI Solution in the UK and Canada

LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a division of UK-based RELX Plc, has expanded the reach of its generative AI solution, Lexis+ AI, to the UK and Canada. The AI tool, distinct in its comprehensive content, was launched in the USA in October after a successful five-month commercial preview. A host of UK firms, including Eversheds Sutherland (International), Macfarlanes, Pinsent Masons, and CMS UK, are participating in the preview program.

Transforming Legal Practice

The Lexis+ AI platform is designed to revolutionize the legal sector with its advanced capabilities. It can interact, summarize, draft, and review legal documents, offering a level of interaction and insight not provided by other AI tools in the legal industry. With features like conversational search, enhanced summarization, generative document drafting, and document upload for comparison insights, the platform aims to streamline the legal practice.

Embracing Technological Advancements

Macfarlanes, a London-based law firm, is among the firms participating in the UK commercial preview of Lexis+ AI. This move signifies the progression of the firm’s AI strategy in the legal sector. LexisNexis UK Managing Director, Gerry Duffy, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing the Lexis+ AI solution’s potential to enhance services at Macfarlanes and support their legal expertise.

Committed to Innovation and Security

LexisNexis+ AI is built with an emphasis on privacy and security. With the use of global cloud providers like Microsoft Azure and AWS, the platform adheres to the RELX Responsible AI Principles. The expansion of Lexis+ AI to the UK and Canada reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and the potential transformation of legal practice through AI. Previews of the AI tool are also planned for Australia and France, indicating the company’s global ambitions.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

