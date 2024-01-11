Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa

A leaked report has exposed serious allegations of misconduct against Democratic Alliance (DA) politicians in South Africa. The confidential document, which came to public light after being made available to the Cape Argus, sheds light on the unauthorized inception of a fresh ‘in-house’ service model by Councillor Twigg and Executive Director Luzuko Mdunyelwa. This unauthorized action, executed without any delegated authority, has precipitated legal ramifications against the municipality and resulted in a monetary burden approximated at over R500 million, according to a cost comparison.

Allegations and Legal Consequences

The report was distributed to councillors during the final council meeting in December and ends by attributing the collapse of the service across more than 300 townships to the actions of Twigg and Mdunyelwa. These significant revelations have led to political parties condemning Hill-Lewis for allegedly taking selective action against implicated DA politicians.

Further Political Ramifications

Moreover, the DA and ActionSA have filed complaints against Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande following an Outa report implicating the minister and NSFAS Board chairperson Ernest Khosa in alleged tender corruption. Leaked voice recordings have revealed how service providers allegedly offered kickbacks to Nzimande and Khosa. Following these allegations, criminal charges were filed against them, and the Freedom Front Plus requested an immediate meeting of the parliamentary portfolio committee on higher education, science, and innovation.

South Africa’s International Stand

In another significant development, South Africa has lodged a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, alleging Israel’s intention to annihilate a substantial part of the Palestinian population in Gaza. The first public hearings in this case are set to take place, with South Africa presenting its argument before the ICJ. The case is premised on the 1948 Genocide Convention, and South Africa has quoted public statements by Israeli officials to demonstrate a clear intent to exterminate Palestinians in Gaza as a group. However, international law experts argue that demonstrating genocidal intent is a very high bar and likely a weak case.