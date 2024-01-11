Law Society of Kenya Prepares for Contested Presidential Election

As the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) braces itself for the forthcoming elections, five candidates have tendered their nomination papers, setting the stage for an intense contest for the presidency. The race to succeed incumbent LSK President, Eric Theuri, has attracted the likes of Peter Wanyama, Carolyne Kamende, Faith Odhiambo, Harriet Mboche, and Bernard Ngetich. The pivotal election, slotted for March, will determine who will take up the mantle from Theuri, whose tenure concludes in March 2024.

LSK Presidency: A Landmark in Legal Leadership

The impending LSK elections hold considerable significance within the Kenyan legal fraternity. They shape the leadership that is tasked with echoing the concerns of attorneys, championing the rule of law, and advocating for justice in the country. Theuri’s succession comes in the wake of him replacing former president, Nelson Havi, in March 2022. Havi’s removal was orchestrated by a caucus of branch chairpersons following a leadership wrangle.

Election Aspirants: Advocating for the Rule of Law

Among the presidential hopefuls, Faith Odhiambo, the current vice-president, has pledged to robustly defend the rule of law, should her bid be successful. Odhiambo has not shied away from criticising President William Ruto for his assault on the Judiciary, sans evidence of corruption. The other contenders in the fray include former vice-president Carolyne Kamende, Njoki Mboce, Peter Wanyama, and Bernard Ngetich, making for a diverse and competitive pool of candidates.

LSK: A Pivotal Player in Kenya’s Legal Landscape

The Law Society of Kenya, as an esteemed legal entity, has a crucial role in shaping the nation’s legal landscape. The upcoming presidential election, therefore, is not only a pivotal moment for the society but also for the broader Kenyan legal community. The new leadership will be entrusted with the task of upholding the principles of justice and rule of law in a rapidly evolving socio-political environment.