Elections

Law Society of Kenya Prepares for Contested Presidential Election

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
As the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) braces itself for the forthcoming elections, five candidates have tendered their nomination papers, setting the stage for an intense contest for the presidency. The race to succeed incumbent LSK President, Eric Theuri, has attracted the likes of Peter Wanyama, Carolyne Kamende, Faith Odhiambo, Harriet Mboche, and Bernard Ngetich. The pivotal election, slotted for March, will determine who will take up the mantle from Theuri, whose tenure concludes in March 2024.

LSK Presidency: A Landmark in Legal Leadership

The impending LSK elections hold considerable significance within the Kenyan legal fraternity. They shape the leadership that is tasked with echoing the concerns of attorneys, championing the rule of law, and advocating for justice in the country. Theuri’s succession comes in the wake of him replacing former president, Nelson Havi, in March 2022. Havi’s removal was orchestrated by a caucus of branch chairpersons following a leadership wrangle.

Election Aspirants: Advocating for the Rule of Law

Among the presidential hopefuls, Faith Odhiambo, the current vice-president, has pledged to robustly defend the rule of law, should her bid be successful. Odhiambo has not shied away from criticising President William Ruto for his assault on the Judiciary, sans evidence of corruption. The other contenders in the fray include former vice-president Carolyne Kamende, Njoki Mboce, Peter Wanyama, and Bernard Ngetich, making for a diverse and competitive pool of candidates.

LSK: A Pivotal Player in Kenya’s Legal Landscape

The Law Society of Kenya, as an esteemed legal entity, has a crucial role in shaping the nation’s legal landscape. The upcoming presidential election, therefore, is not only a pivotal moment for the society but also for the broader Kenyan legal community. The new leadership will be entrusted with the task of upholding the principles of justice and rule of law in a rapidly evolving socio-political environment.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

