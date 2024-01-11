en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Landsbankinn’s Covered Bond Auction Witnesses Substantial Bids

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Landsbankinn’s Covered Bond Auction Witnesses Substantial Bids

Landsbankinn, a prominent financial institution, recently conducted a successful auction for covered bonds. The auction witnessed a substantial number of bids for two distinctive series of bonds offered for sale, reflecting an active investor participation and signaling a robust demand for Landsbankinn’s financial instruments.

Details of the Auction

For the LBANK CB 29 series, the auction received 11 bids totaling ISK 1,740 million. The yield on these bids ranged from 7.90% to 8.00%. Out of the total bids, the ones amounting to ISK 1,280 million were accepted at a yield of 7.95%. This acceptance, in turn, increased the total amount issued in the LBANK CB 29 series to ISK 11,000 million.

Increased Interest in LBANK CBI 30 Series

The LBANK CBI 30 series garnered even more attention, with 23 bids received, totaling ISK 5,420 million. The yields ranged between 3.39% and 3.60%. Accepting bids totaling ISK 4,780 million at a yield of 3.52% signified a strong interest in this series. Additionally, the series will see a further tap for ISK 960 million for bond lending related to market-making activities.

This additional tap brings the total issued in the LBANK CBI 30 series to ISK 5,740 million. The settlement date for both series has been declared as 18 January 2024.

Implications and Market Makers

The successful auction and the high demand for both series of bonds suggest the trust and confidence of investors in Landsbankinn. Arion Banki, Islandsbanki, and Kvika were the market makers for the covered bonds. The bonds have been rated A+ with a stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings and were issued following a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME).

The covered bonds auction by Landsbankinn marks a significant event in the financial landscape, underscoring the institution’s robust financial offerings and the substantial trust placed in it by investors.

0
Business Economy Iceland
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Waves Unveils AI-Enhanced SoloMode Audio Filtering Software at CES 2024
In the bustling corridors of CES 2024, Waves, a pioneer in the realm of audio plugins and signal processors, unveiled its latest innovation – SoloMode, an AI-enhanced audio filtering software. This ground-breaking tool promises to deliver unparalleled voice clarity in audio or video calls on smartphones and PCs, irrespective of the cacophony of background noises.
Waves Unveils AI-Enhanced SoloMode Audio Filtering Software at CES 2024
Booking Holdings' Reverse Stock Split Success: A Beacon for Struggling Travel SPACs
4 mins ago
Booking Holdings' Reverse Stock Split Success: A Beacon for Struggling Travel SPACs
Peter Ruis Returns to John Lewis as New Executive Director
5 mins ago
Peter Ruis Returns to John Lewis as New Executive Director
India's Banking Sector Eyes Growth Amid Geopolitical Volatility: Insights from Mint Annual BFSI Summit
1 min ago
India's Banking Sector Eyes Growth Amid Geopolitical Volatility: Insights from Mint Annual BFSI Summit
Landsbankinn Successfully Completes Covered Bond Auction
2 mins ago
Landsbankinn Successfully Completes Covered Bond Auction
Kelly Roberts Elevated to Managing Director by Walter P Moore
2 mins ago
Kelly Roberts Elevated to Managing Director by Walter P Moore
Latest Headlines
World News
M.T. Vasudevan Nair's Speech Sparks Controversy: A Veiled Critique of Kerala's Chief Minister?
2 mins
M.T. Vasudevan Nair's Speech Sparks Controversy: A Veiled Critique of Kerala's Chief Minister?
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali's Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi
2 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali's Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
2 mins
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
3 mins
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
5 mins
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
8 mins
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
8 mins
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
14 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
14 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
42 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app