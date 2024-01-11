en English
BNN Newsroom

Landsbankinn Successfully Completes Covered Bond Auction

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Landsbankinn, one of Iceland’s pioneering banks, has successfully executed a covered bond auction offering two series – the LBANK CB 29 and LBANK CBI 30. The auction garnered a total of 34 bids, with 11 and 23 bids falling for the LBANK CB 29 series and LBANK CBI 30 series, respectively.

Bid Analysis and Acceptance

The LBANK CB 29 series attracted bids amounting to ISK 1,740 million. Of this, bids worth ISK 1,280 million were accepted, reflecting a yield rate of 7.95%. On the other hand, the LBANK CBI 30 series saw bids totaling ISK 5,420 million, with ISK 4,780 million being accepted at a yield of 3.52%.

Additional Bonds and Settlement Date

An additional ISK 960 million will be tapped for bond lending related to market-making, raising the total issued amount to ISK 5.740 million. The settlement date for these bonds has been scheduled for 18 January 2024.

Market Makers and Bond Rating

Arion banki, Islandsbanki, and Kvika have been chosen to act as market makers for Landsbankinn’s covered bonds. The bonds have been rated A+ with a stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings. The issuance is in line with regulations from the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority, and detailed information is available on Landsbankinn’s official website.

BNN Newsroom
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon

