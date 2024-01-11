en English
BNN Newsroom

Land & Buildings Nominates Trio for Ventas Board Positions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
Land & Buildings Nominates Trio for Ventas Board Positions

Land & Buildings Investment Management, a known activist investor, has put forth three individuals for consideration for board positions at Ventas, a leading senior housing real estate investment trust (REIT). The nominated individuals include Nori Gerardo Lietz, Ted Bigman, and John Guinee. This development was reported by Reuters and signifies a renewed effort by Land & Buildings, and its founder, Jonathan Litt, to influence the composition of Ventas’s board.

The Historical Context

This move follows a previous attempt two years ago, wherein Land & Buildings nominated Jonathan Litt himself for a board seat at Ventas. However, the nomination was withdrawn due to a lack of support from certain investors. Despite the unsuccessful bid, the intentions of Land & Buildings have been clear – to seek changes in the board’s structure at Ventas.

Ventas’s Response

In response to the recent nominations, Ventas confirmed the reception and affirmed its commitment to board renewal and succession planning. The company pointed out the appointment of four new independent directors in the past four years as evidence of its ongoing efforts. Ventas’s Board is set to evaluate the nominated candidates and will present its formal recommendation in the proxy statement ahead of the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Signs of a Proxy Battle

In a broader context, these nominations can be seen as part of a larger power play. As early as September, Land & Buildings had hinted at a possible proxy fight in a letter to Ventas shareholders. The nomination of the three directors is the latest move in this ongoing push for changes in the board’s structure. The outcome of this struggle will have significant implications for the future governance of Ventas and its strategic direction.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

