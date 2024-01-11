Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with ‘Untreatable’ Leukaemia

Veteran Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, in a recent revelation, has announced that he is grappling with an ‘untreatable’ form of leukaemia. The 73-year-old, who has been a stalwart of UK politics since 1983, had been undergoing chemotherapy for a different strain of blood cancer. However, his condition has now morphed into a more aggressive and untreatable form of the disease.

Stepping Away from Public Duties

Sir Tony, representing Rochdale, has expressed his intent to vacate the hospital premises and spend the remainder of his time in the company of his loved ones. In light of this personal health battle, he has requested privacy. Despite his own absence, he has assured that his office will persist in its functioning, continuing to aid and serve his constituents.

A Distinguished Political Career

Throughout his career, Sir Tony has held several key roles within the Labour Party, including serving as the chair of the parliamentary Labour Party, a junior minister under Tony Blair, and holding key opposition roles under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership. His political journey, spanning over four decades, has left an indelible mark on British politics.

A Brush with Covid-19

Adding to his health battles, the MP was critically ill with Covid-19 in 2020, requiring intensive care treatment. However, he managed to recover from the virus, demonstrating his resilience.

Sir Tony’s announcement not only highlights his significant contributions to the political landscape of Britain but also underscores his current personal battle with an aggressive form of leukaemia. His decision to step back from public life and spend his remaining days with family is a poignant reminder of the man behind the politician and his enduring legacy.