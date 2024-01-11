en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Kinaxis Inc. Unveils AI and ML Innovations for Retail Supply Chain

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Kinaxis Inc. Unveils AI and ML Innovations for Retail Supply Chain

Kinaxis Inc., a leader in supply chain management, has launched a suite of AI and ML-powered products tailored explicitly for the retail sector. This technological leap aims to revolutionize the retail industry by providing comprehensive visibility across supply chains, enhancing demand forecasting accuracy, and facilitating effective simulation scenario planning.

Revolutionizing Retail with AI and ML

The suite, named Demand.AI, is a set of machine-learning models designed for the scale and complexity of retail operations. It aids retailers in understanding the myriad of internal and external factors affecting product demand, thereby maximizing revenue opportunities and proactively mitigating risks. The models are a part of the company’s broader effort to strengthen its foothold in the retail sector.

Tools for Effective Supply Chain Management

The new offerings by Kinaxis involve powerful machine-learning models for demand forecasting, replenishment planning, and demand planning. These advancements are expected to help retailers manage their supply chains’ intricacies more efficiently. The bold move by Kinaxis aims to simplify decision-making processes, ensuring product availability for customers while simultaneously reducing the impact of unexpected disruptions.

Unchanged Stock Despite Major Announcement

Despite these significant advancements, the stock of Kinaxis Inc., traded under ticker symbol KXS, remains unaffected with a steady price of $143.36. This stability indicates that the market may not have fully absorbed the potential implications of these innovations on the company’s future growth.

In the coming days, Kinaxis will showcase its retail product innovations at NRF 2024 in New York City. This event will provide an opportunity for the wider retail community to explore and understand the potential of these offerings.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 mins ago
Robert Downey Jr.: Starstruck by McCartney, Anticipated as Holmes
Acclaimed actor Robert Downey Jr., a recipient of over 50 awards, recently graced the stages of Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his latest cinematic endeavor, Oppenheimer. The conversation took an intriguing turn when Downey Jr. shared an anecdote about an impromptu premiere he conducted in the illustrious Hamptons, a necessary measure due to an actors’
Robert Downey Jr.: Starstruck by McCartney, Anticipated as Holmes
SwiftInfer: Colossal-AI Unveils TensorRT-Based Solution for Optimizing Large Language Models
9 mins ago
SwiftInfer: Colossal-AI Unveils TensorRT-Based Solution for Optimizing Large Language Models
Harris County Deputy and Two Others Injured in Tragic Interstate 10 Incident
9 mins ago
Harris County Deputy and Two Others Injured in Tragic Interstate 10 Incident
Workplace Wellness Initiatives: Key to Employee Satisfaction and Productivity
5 mins ago
Workplace Wellness Initiatives: Key to Employee Satisfaction and Productivity
Lt Governor Sinha Addresses Development and Security in Jammu Division
6 mins ago
Lt Governor Sinha Addresses Development and Security in Jammu Division
A Glimpse into Global Real Estate: From Canada's Million-Dollar Bungalow to India's Growth Potential
9 mins ago
A Glimpse into Global Real Estate: From Canada's Million-Dollar Bungalow to India's Growth Potential
Latest Headlines
World News
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
2 mins
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
2 mins
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
7 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
8 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
8 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
8 mins
Ypsilanti Joins Michigan Cities in Decriminalizing Psychedelics
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
8 mins
Azhar Ali Nominated for NCA Directorship: An Ambitious Endeavor by PCB
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
8 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
8 mins
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
36 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app