BNN Newsroom

Kerman Attack Victims Provide Life-Saving Organ Donations

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:14 am EST
Kerman Attack Victims Provide Life-Saving Organ Donations

In the somber aftermath of the devastating terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran, a glimmer of hope emerges as the organs of a fallen officer provide new life to three patients. Mohammad Ali Ziaoddini, the officer who sustained critical head injuries during the twin bombings, has posthumously become the saviour of three lives, his legacy written in the lines of survival and resilience.

Selfless Donations Amidst Tragedy

Following confirmation of brain death by a medical team at Kerman University of Medical Sciences, Ziaoddini’s family made the magnanimous decision to donate his kidneys and liver. The kidneys found new homes in the bodies of two patients, while the liver was sent to Shiraz for transplantation. In the face of untimely death, these organ donations offer a ray of hope, a testament to the enduring human spirit.

An Attack Claimed by Daesh Takfiri

The attack, which took place on January 3rd near the burial site of Iran’s late anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, resulted in at least 94 fatalities. The Daesh Takfiri group, backed by the US, claimed responsibility for the bombings. The number of injured has now decreased to 41, with 13 still battling for life in intensive care.

Continued Acts of Organ Donation

Alongside Ziaoddini, organs from another victim who suffered a skull injury were donated upon family consent. Earlier, a female victim’s heart, kidneys, and liver were also donated, saving four more lives. These acts of organ donation have thus become a beacon of hope in the midst of tragedy, providing critical help to patients in dire need of transplants.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

