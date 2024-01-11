en English
BNN Newsroom

Kenya’s President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Kenya’s President Ruto Engages Jubilee MCAs: A Bid for Inter-Party Dialogue

Kenya’s President, William Ruto, recently convened a meeting with 120 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) from the Jubilee Party at the Nakuru State Lodge. The meeting, part of President Ruto’s initiatives to foster collaboration among leaders at various levels of government, marks a significant stride towards inter-party dialogue and cooperation.

Strengthening Political Ties

The engagement with the Jubilee MCAs, a party historically led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, indicates a willingness to transcend party lines and focus on national issues. In attendance were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege, and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Cleophas Malala. The meeting involved discussions likely centered on development agendas, resource allocation, and legislative support for President Ruto’s policies.

A Focus on Grassroots Support

The MCAs pledged to support the Kenya Kwanza administration agenda at the grassroots level. President Ruto urged the leaders to be focused, strategic, and willing to make bold decisions to eliminate barriers in the country’s transformation agenda. These efforts highlight President Ruto’s approach to governance, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and cooperation between different political factions in achieving national development goals.

Implications for the Political Landscape

The outcomes of this meeting could have implications for the political landscape in Kenya, potentially affecting collaboration between the executive and legislative bodies at the county level. The engagement has also stirred the party dynamics within the Jubilee party, with the in-house division becoming increasingly apparent. The party has been facing leadership wrangles, with two groups claiming to be the bona fide officials — one loyal to Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja coalition, and the other shifting allegiance to President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

