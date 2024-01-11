en English
BNN Newsroom

Kenya’s ETA System Rakes in USD 1 Million in a Week, Following Visa Abolishment Announcement

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
Kenya’s ETA System Rakes in USD 1 Million in a Week, Following Visa Abolishment Announcement

In a week of operation, Kenya’s recently implemented Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system has generated an impressive revenue of Ksh.158.8 million (approximately USD 1 million). The system, introduced to enhance entry into Kenya, align with global travel trends and bolster security, has seen a significant number of applications from foreigners wishing to visit the country. The figures released by the Immigration department show that out of the 32,000 applications, approximately 25,000 have been processed and 110 have been rejected due to security reasons.

Embracing Globalization with ETA

The implementation of the ETA system is a strategic move by the Kenyan government to streamline travel and foster socio-economic development by opening the country’s borders. The ease of travel facilitated by the ETA system is expected to attract more tourists and subsequently boost the country’s revenue. Principal Secretary Julius Bitok mentioned that the system is undergoing refinement to expedite application processing times, making it more user-friendly and efficient for travelers.

Abolishment of Visa Requirements

The remarkable earnings from the ETA system and its initial success come following the announcement by President William Ruto that Kenya will abolish Visa requirements for all international visitors starting January 2024. This policy is a testament to Kenya’s commitment to embracing globalization and fostering development. It underscores the country’s ambitious drive to become a leading African nation in travel ease.

Trailblazing in Africa

The announcement of the visa-free policy was made during the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations, reflecting the nation’s commitment to being a trailblazer in Africa. With the ETA system’s early success and the forthcoming visa-free policy, Kenya is positioning itself as a desirable destination, not only for tourists but also for business travelers and investors, thereby enhancing its position on the global stage.

BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

