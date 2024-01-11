en English
BNN Newsroom

Kenya Government Cracks Down on Illegal Milk Imports

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
Kenya Government Cracks Down on Illegal Milk Imports

Kenya is taking decisive action against illegal milk imports. The government has announced a rigorous crackdown on the illicit importation of milk, targeting the cartels that have seeped into the dairy industry. This move is aimed at protecting local farmers and ensuring the quality of milk available to consumers. Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Franklin Bett emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a fair and competitive environment for all stakeholders in the dairy sector.

A Blow to Dairy Cartels

The government’s crackdown is not only a strike against the illegal importation of milk, but it also serves to dismantle the cartels that have infiltrated the dairy industry. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has ordered a comprehensive investigation into individuals smuggling powdered milk into the country. The Deputy President has instructed officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and border officers to arrest those attempting to bring in the contraband milk powder. The measures are designed to protect milk processors and farmers from unfair market competition with rogue milk retailers.

Enhancing Local Agricultural Production

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to boost local agricultural production and enhance food security in the country. By cracking down on illegal milk imports, the government seeks to strengthen the dairy industry, which plays a crucial role in the country’s economy and the livelihood of many Kenyans. This move underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding local industries and promoting sustainable growth.

Regulating the Dairy Industry

In addition to the crackdown, the government is also in the process of formulating regulations that will further support the growth and stability of the dairy industry. These regulations are intended to protect the industry from illegal activities that have previously harmed local producers and compromised consumer safety. The government’s actions signify a robust commitment to ensuring the integrity and safety of the dairy industry, thereby safeguarding the interests of local farmers, industry stakeholders, and consumers.

BNN Newsroom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

