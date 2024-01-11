en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023

The Black Stars of Ghana, a team renowned for their prowess on the soccer pitch, have turned heads with their striking fashion choice – traditional Kente cloth – as they prepare to compete in the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). This demonstration of cultural pride and sophistication serves as a powerful symbol of the rich African heritage that the tournament celebrates.

A Bold Fashion Statement

Upon their arrival in Ivory Coast, the Black Stars made a significant fashion statement. Each player, along with the coaching staff, was adorned in vibrant Kente fabric, a visual feast of color and pattern that is deeply embedded in Ghanaian tradition. This fashion choice went beyond mere aesthetics, showcasing an intricate fusion of tradition and sophistication. Richard Ofori, the Ghanaian goalkeeper, made a notable entrance, his vibrant Kente garments undulating as he demonstrated his Adowa dancing skills – a traditional Ghanaian dance – in a warm local cultural welcome.

Embracing Cultural Heritage on a Global Stage

Popular players like Inaki Williams, the Ayew brothers, and Daniel Amartey were among those spotted wearing the traditional Kente cloth. The pictures, which quickly went viral on social media, highlighted not just the team’s sartorial choices, but the pride they take in their cultural heritage. The Black Stars are set to open their campaign in Group B, facing off against Cape Verde. While the Ministry of Youth and Sports has remained tight-lipped about the budget for the national team’s participation in AFCON, they have urged Ghanaians to pray for the team’s success.

The Significance of Kente Attire

The choice of Kente attire goes beyond a mere fashion statement. It symbolizes royalty and is deeply tied to Ghanaian heritage. The Black Stars’ arrival in Abidjan, dressed in this beautiful clothing, sent a strong message of cultural pride and connection. Despite a disappointing draw in a preparation match, the team was in high spirits, their sense of Ghanaian fashion serving as a morale booster. They were met with cheers at the airport, their Kente attire standing out as a vibrant testament to their roots.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
34 seconds ago
Zijin Mining Group Boosts Stake in Canada's Critical Minerals Sector
China’s Zijin Mining Group, a leading multinational mining corporation, has announced a strategic investment of $130 million in Canadian critical minerals development firm, Solaris Resources Inc. This acquisition, amounting to approximately 15% of Solaris’ capital, signifies an escalating Chinese interest in foreign critical mineral resources. Investment Details and Implications The investment will primarily bolster the
Zijin Mining Group Boosts Stake in Canada's Critical Minerals Sector
Naomi Cachia Named Labour Party Whip in Political Reshuffling
29 mins ago
Naomi Cachia Named Labour Party Whip in Political Reshuffling
Retired Couple Rescues Historic Modernist Home from Demolition
39 mins ago
Retired Couple Rescues Historic Modernist Home from Demolition
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
41 seconds ago
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
ISRO's XSPECT Payload Successfully Captures First Light from Cassiopeia A Supernova Remnant
47 seconds ago
ISRO's XSPECT Payload Successfully Captures First Light from Cassiopeia A Supernova Remnant
Face of Roman Crucifixion Victim Brought to Life Through Remarkable Reconstruction
59 seconds ago
Face of Roman Crucifixion Victim Brought to Life Through Remarkable Reconstruction
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
6 mins
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
7 mins
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
14 mins
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
17 mins
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
17 mins
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
18 mins
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
19 mins
Livio Suppo on Marquez's Future and the Dynamics of the MotoGP Rider Market
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
19 mins
Luton Town Prepares for Premier League Clash Against Burnley: An Insight
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app